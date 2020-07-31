Utility Engie reports lagged hedging position, as H1 power output dips

French utility Engie advanced its power hedging over Q2 but still lagged its position of a year earlier while overall generation slipped over the first half, it said in financial results on Friday, unveiling an asset review programme intended to allow the company to focus more strongly on renewables.