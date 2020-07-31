Asia Pacific > Esso, BHP Billiton the main beneficiaries as Australia inflates CO2 caps

Esso, BHP Billiton the main beneficiaries as Australia inflates CO2 caps

Published 09:37 on July 31, 2020  /  Last updated at 09:38 on July 31, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has issued a new batch of emission baselines under the Safeguard Mechanism, increasing the amount of CO2 discharges allowed from several large industrial facilities.

