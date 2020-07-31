Intern, Sino-German Cooperation on Climate Change, GIZ – Beijing

The “Sino-German Cooperation on Climate Change” (SGCCC) acts as platform for exchange on NDC implementation and climate governance between the Chinese and German national climate departments. At national level it supports the policy dialogue and enhances the exchange of experiences and best practices. At local level, activities contribute to enhanced implementation of climate policies (mitigation, adaptation, finance) and measures in China’s 14th FYP. In addition, the project “Capacity Building for the Establishment of Emissions Trading Systems in China” supports China in its efforts to establish carbon trading with the objective to strengthen the capacity of and provide policy options for China’s key institutions and all involved stakeholders to prepare and establish ETS at the local and national level. GIZ implements the projects on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for the Environment (BMU) as part of its International Climate Initiative (IKI).

