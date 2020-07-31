Job Postings > Intern, Sino-German Cooperation on Climate Change, GIZ – Beijing

Intern, Sino-German Cooperation on Climate Change, GIZ – Beijing

Published 01:45 on July 31, 2020  /  Last updated at 01:45 on July 31, 2020  /  Job Postings  /  No Comments

The "Sino-German Cooperation on Climate Change" (SGCCC) acts as platform for exchange on NDC implementation and climate governance between the Chinese and German national climate departments.
  • Job-ID: P1490V1912
  • Assignment period: 09/23/2020 – 03/22/2021
  • Field: Trainees
  • Type of employment: full-time
  • Application deadline: 08/12/2020

Job description

The “Sino-German Cooperation on Climate Change” (SGCCC) acts as platform for exchange on NDC implementation and climate governance between the Chinese and German national climate departments. At national level it supports the policy dialogue and enhances the exchange of experiences and best practices. At local level, activities contribute to enhanced implementation of climate policies (mitigation, adaptation, finance) and measures in China’s 14th FYP. In addition, the project “Capacity Building for the Establishment of Emissions Trading Systems in China” supports China in its efforts to establish carbon trading with the objective to strengthen the capacity of and provide policy options for China’s key institutions and all involved stakeholders to prepare and establish ETS at the local and national level. GIZ implements the projects on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for the Environment (BMU) as part of its International Climate Initiative (IKI).

Click here for more info

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software

We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this. More information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close