California fuel sales crater in April during heights of COVID-19 pandemic

Published 23:57 on July 29, 2020 / Last updated at 23:57 on July 29, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California’s WCI-capped fuel consumption collapsed in April as a statewide ‘shelter-in-place’ order scuttled vehicle miles travelled (VMT) across the Golden State, leading to historic lows for gasoline demand, according to state data released Wednesday.