Senior Climate Finance Advisor, European Investment Bank – Luxembourg

The term of this contract will be 4 years.

Panel interviews are anticipated for end of September.

The EIB offers fixed-term contracts of up to a maximum of 6 years, according to business needs, with a possibility to convert to a permanent contract, subject to organisational requirements and individual performance.

Purpose

The EIB Group is at the forefront of the EU’s quest for carbon neutrality and has committed to mobilise investments on an unprecedented scale to support climate action. The EIB’s Advisory Services Department is expected to play a key role in delivering on this objective, by helping to identify, prepare and support the implementation of climate and environment related investment projects, programmes and financing mechanisms.

The EIB is manager of the European Investment Advisory Hub, an advisory mandate of the European Commission set up in 2015 as part of the so-called “Juncker Plan”. In the future, EIB will remain the key implementing agent of the Invest EU Advisory Hub. Financial instruments and investment platform advisory will remain a key component of that initiative.

Within this context, EIB Advisory Services is supporting the establishment and deployment of a range of EIB Group and EU funded financing mechanisms, often through the financial intermediaries like banks and investment funds. These mechanisms include EIB’s intermediated lending products, financial instruments using the European Structural and Investment Funds (ESI Funds), investment platforms using European Fund for Strategic Investment (EFSI), and future financing products to be deployed as part of the European Commission’s ”InvestEU” and “Green Deal” proposals.

In order to support the effective implementation of these financing mechanisms in a policy targeted way, a range of financial intermediary capacity building and other advisory support packages are being developed and piloted. These packages will be developed and implemented to support public sector promoters, including National Promotional Banks and Institutions, financial institutions, fund managers and other intermediaries. Such advice often relies on experience in investment fund structuring/management, knowledge of appropriate governance arrangements (including investment committees), green lending and/or equity products, as well as fund raising advice, fund manager selection and/or leverage of debt finance/bank lending.

Operating Network

As a (Senior) Climate Finance Advisor (internally referred to as (Senior) Officer), and based on your experience in designing, managing, and implementing financial intermediary support packages and capacity building programmes, you will be responsible for providing bespoke advice primarily to public sector authorities and financial intermediaries on the design, set up and implementation of these types of structures and support packages.

As part of this work, you may also need to co-ordinate the use/input of external consultants and co-operate with other Departments of the EIB, including the ElB’s product development and geographical lending teams, as well as the European Investment Fund (EIF).

Accountabilities

Analyse and respond appropriately to requests for assistance/advice in establishing financial instruments/investment funds, including the undertaking of feasibility studies, as well as designing investment strategies;

Develop and implement financial intermediary support packages to facilitate the deployment of climate investment, including through the use of consultants to provide technical assistance and capacity building;

Interface and maintain relationships with key stakeholders, including various services within the European Commission, financial intermediaries and/or public bodies as clients, consultants, as well as internally most notably with the Operational departments of the Bank and with EIF;

Participate on behalf of EIAH and the Bank in appropriate professional and public fora, attending and presenting at various public events;

Follow trends, innovations and regulatory changes with respect to climate and sustainable finance, financial instruments as relevant;

Advise and actively support other parts of EIB Group in similar or related fields;

Support knowledge sharing and teamwork within the Division.

Qualifications

University degree in Banking/Finance/Economics or other relevant studies. Post Graduate studies would be an advantage.

At least 5 years relevant professional experience, including investing in, lending to, or advising/analysing investment infrastructure funds/financial intermediaries in the green/climate related space.

Experience in areas of climate finance, including green loans/bonds, Sustainable Development Goals, and/or EU climate taxonomies would be considered distinct advantage.

Experience of working in an International Financial institution, investment or commercial bank, rating agency, financial consultancy or similar, specifically in the design, set up and implementation of financial intermediary support/technical assistance support packages linked to wider lending/investment programmes.

Experience in managing and overseeing the work of other staff and/or consultants would be considered an advantage.

Experience and aptitude in direct contacts with public and private sector clients, often at a senior level would be considered an advantage.

Excellent knowledge of written and spoken English, including presentation skills, and a good command of written/spoken French (*).

Competencies

EIB core competencies

(*) There may be certain flexibility on this requirement, but limited to particularly suitable candidates who may not yet be proficient in French. If selected, such candidates will be hired on the condition that they build up rapidly knowledge of French and accept that their future career in the EIB may be subject to the attainment of sufficient proficiency in both of the Bank’s working languages

We are an equal opportunity employer, who believes that diversity is good for our people and our business. As such, we promote the inclusion of suitably qualified and experienced staff without regard to their gender, age, racial or ethnic origin, religion or beliefs, sexual orientation/identity, or disability (*).

By applying for this position you acknowledge the importance of maintaining the security and integrity of the Information of the EIB Group. In case of selection for the position you agree to comply with all measures (policies, controls, document classification and management) implemented by the EIB Group to prevent unauthorized disclosure of any information or any damage to the EIB Group reputation.

Deadline for applications: 31st August 2020

(*). We particularly welcome applications from women and persons with disabilities.

