Research Associate (Fixed Term), Energy and Climate Policy, Judge Business School, University of Cambridge – Cambridge, UK

Location: Cambridge Salary: £30,942 to £40,322 per annum Hours: Full Time Contract Type: Fixed-Term/Contract

Placed On: 29th July 2020 Closes: 6th September 2020 Job Ref: NS23572

Cambridge Judge Business School leverages the power of academia for real world impact to transform individuals, organisations, and society. Since 1990, Cambridge Judge has forged a reputation as a centre of rigorous thinking and high-impact transformative education, situated within one of the world’s most prestigious research universities, and in the heart of the Cambridge Cluster, the most successful technology entrepreneurship cluster in Europe.

We are looking to appoint a Research Associate at Cambridge Judge Business School within the economics and policy subject group. The Research Associate will support a new pan-European, multi-institution consortium (NEGEM) focused on assessing carbon dioxide gas removal (CDR) options such as bioenergy with CCS (BECCS), direct air capture of CO2 with CO2 storage (DACCS), enhanced weathering, afforestation, soil carbon sequestration and other negative emissions technologies and practices (NETPs). According to most economic models, the ambitious targets laid out in the Paris Agreement agreed in December 2015 will likely rely heavily on extensive deployment of these CDR options. By bringing together a team of highly experienced partners across a broad range of scientific disciplines, the NEGEM project aims to provide a comprehensive framework for analysing sustainable, cost-effective, and resilient pathways toward reaching the Paris Agreement.

Cambridge is responsible for overall coordination of research on public and stakeholder perceptions of CDR options. The goals of the Cambridge-led element of the project are: to conduct original analysis of the political economy of CDR technologies in comparative context, to examine social license to operate of different CDR technologies, to explore the framing of different CDR technologies, to understand the political limitations on scaling up of different configurations, and to design realistic CDR deployment scenarios working closely with other partners in the project. To support these activities, we will carry out stakeholder workshops and a Europe-wide stakeholder survey, conduct expert elicitations and commission large-scale representative surveys in several European countries.

The successful candidate will be based within the Energy Policy Research Group (EPRG) at Judge Business School. This project will complement other EPRG research into deep decarbonisation in energy-intensive industries, electricity, heat, and transport.

A PhD in Public Policy, Political Science, Economics, Geography, Social Psychology, or other relevant discipline is essential. Strong qualitative research skills, such as experience in designing and carrying out interviews or stakeholder surveys is essential. Additional knowledge of one or more carbon dioxide removal (CDR) technologies would be an advantage. Good writing skills and attention to detail are prerequisite for this role.

Our preference is to appoint someone with a PhD in hand, but successful candidates at Research Associate level who have not been awarded their PhD by the appointment date will be under-appointed as a Research Assistant (Grade 5) employed on a salary of £26,715 per annum. Upon award of the PhD the individual will be promoted to Research Associate (Grade 7 – £30,942).

This is a fixed term appointment for two years in the first instance.

