California forest offset developers seek improved invalidation guidance, project area changes

Published 22:04 on July 28, 2020 / Last updated at 00:35 on July 29, 2020

California’s Compliance Offset Protocol Task Force (OPTF) should recommend changes to invalidation language in the state’s compliance forestry protocol and allow initiatives to add or remove project areas in its report to regulator ARB on possible programme amendments, according to nearly a dozen developers.