Former RGGI executive tapped to lead work on Oregon climate policies

Published 16:26 on July 28, 2020 / Last updated at 00:50 on July 29, 2020

A former RGGI executive director has been hired by Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) as the state develops a cap-and-reduce programme and a more stringent clean fuel standard under a gubernatorial order.