Carbon and Climate Consultant, Arcadis – London

Senior/Principal Carbon and Climate Consultant

UK wide – Part or Full time

At Arcadis, we never lose sight of what’s most important. Because we look beyond our projects and programmes and you’ll see it’s about human stories. From remaking public spaces that bring people together, to making cities easier to navigate, we’re focused on making an impact where it matters most – and improving quality of life.

It’s a shared goal amongst 27,000 Arcadians. And one we can only achieve by working together and applying our skills and expertise across design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services. It’s how we’ll find solutions to our clients’ most complex challenges. And how we’ll deliver exceptional results, today and tomorrow.

Job Description

We are looking for an experienced Carbon and Climate change consultant to join our Carbon and Climate change division within the Sustainability and Strategic Environmental team. As a growing team, we are focused embedding sustainability within our projects by providing a range of services to support our clients on their journey to carbon net zero.

Because we’re such a diverse business, we can offer you variety as standard. You’ll get to work on a range of different projects across various industries including the buildings and infrastructure industry. The team offers an array of services to our clients from strategic support and management systems through do carbon footprinting, carbon management, carbon accounting, renewable technologies and energy transition advice.

Your experience will be critical because we take our passion of improving quality of life seriously and are looking for thought leaders and innovators that want to make an impact and address the climate change emergency. As part of this journey, there will be the opportunity to develop new propositions and grow your own specialism within this market.

Across Arcadis, we embrace flexible working. Because in a changing world, we recognise the need to work smarter, to deliver in an agile way. That means each person taking ownership, balancing their workload and meeting client promises in a way that works for them. And it means finding time to focus on what’s important to you. We trust you to find the right mix. It’s something we’ll never compromise on.

Organisational carbon accounting – development of organisational carbon footprints for corporate reporting such as SCER, CDP, Science Based Targets and experience with scope 3 emission calculations and reporting

Infrastructure project carbon accounting – experience of carbon assessments against PAS2080 standards and development of project plans to reduce carbon emissions in projects

Carbon management and strategy development – understanding of energy and carbon management plans and supporting clients through a carbon reduction programme

Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) experience of developing carbon sections within climate chapters for and carbon analysis of projects to include within the Chapter

Climate Adaptation and vulnerability assessments for organisations and to for Climate Chapter for planning requirements

Interface/ work with energy and carbon data from designers, specialists, manufacturers to gather project and wider information where required

Assist or Lead on business development activities including client presentations and preparation of bids (Optional)

Requirements



Experienced in working on a range of projects in the carbon and climate change agenda with a good understanding in technical and commercial matters. Previous experience with major infrastructure, city planning, corporate or blue-chip companies would be advantageous.

Knowledge of carbon management/accounting and net zero carbon strategies

Confident Excel and Power BI user and proficient using a range of carbon assessment tools

Desired- Experience of interacting with clients and involvement with business development including the development of business cases, define scopes, plan, and delivery of energy projects

Desired- Chartership or Working towards Chartership.

Why Arcadis?

At Arcadis, you’ll have the opportunity to build the career that’s right for you. Because each Arcadian has their own motivations, their own career goals. And, as a ‘people ﬁrst’ business, it’s why we’ll take the time to listen, to understand what you want from your time here, and provide the support you need to achieve your ambitions. Wherever you join us, you can look forward to a competitive reward package that includes an attractive starting salary, opportunities for career development and being part of a sociable community. We have a performance-related bonus scheme and an employee recognition scheme. Other beneﬁts include membership fees to join your relevant professional body, employer contribution pension scheme, ﬂexible working and a flexible holiday scheme.

We believe that by working together diverse people with different experiences develop the most innovative ideas. Equality, diversity and inclusion is at the heart of how we improve quality of life and we work closely with our people across six ED&I Workstreams- Age, Disability, Faith, Gender, LGBT+ and Race. A diverse and skilled workforce is essential to our success.

