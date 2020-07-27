Climate Action Reserve plots minor adjustments to soil carbon protocol

California-based offset registry Climate Action Reserve (CAR) is undertaking several revisions to its draft soil organic carbon protocol in response to public comments, but it will maintain other design elements despite some stakeholders calling into question several aspects of the methodology regarding environmental integrity and commercial viability.