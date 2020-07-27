Complex ownership, financials could limit existing California offsets from earning ‘DEBs’ status

Published 21:58 on July 27, 2020 / Last updated at 21:58 on July 27, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Some existing out-of-state California Carbon Offsets (CCOs) may never receive the designation of providing a direct environmental benefit to the state (DEBs) because of cumbersome ownership structures and potential financial constraints, stakeholders said.