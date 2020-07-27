Senior Analyst, Sustainability & Climate Solutions, Green Diamond Resource Company – Seattle

SENIOR ANALYST, SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE SOLUTIONS

Department: Acquisitions & Business Development Location: Corporate/Seattle, Washington Employee Type: Full Time Job Category: Planning Contact: Laura Baltadonis- 360-427-4730 or wajobs@greendiamond.com

POSITION PURPOSE

The Senior Analyst, Sustainability and Climate Solutions supports the Company’s efforts in using forest solutions to address climate change through carbon sequestration and related activities. The incumbent is involved from beginning to end in all aspects of developing and implementing investment strategies which target carbon sequestration benefits, financial returns, and related social and environmental goals. The position will act as project manager for implemented strategies.

The incumbent will report to the VP of Acquisitions and Business Development but have a strong working relationship with the Division General Managers.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS: (other duties may be assigned)

The following is a list of general job responsibilities. This list may be broadened or changed to meet evolving business needs.

Conduct financial, operational, and environmental analyses of potential investments and prepare materials for senior management and outside investors.

Perform monitoring, analysis, and reporting functions of ongoing projects to inform and support management decisions and to assure compliance with regulatory requirements.

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

Communicate project updates to senior management; interface with external stakeholders.

Participate in integration planning and execution as required.

Manage teams of internal resources and third parties/vendors to execute investment strategies.

Develop detailed project plans which consider resource availability and have a system to monitor and track progress to be shared with stakeholders and senior management.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

A Master’s degree in forest or natural resource economics, business administration, finance, or related discipline and 3-5 years of experience (may be substituted by a Bachelor’s Degree in a similar discipline and an additional 3 years of related professional experience).

Significant knowledge and experience in the development of carbon sequestration projects is preferred, as well as additional experience in forest carbon monetization, mitigation banking, conservation easements, and similar areas.

Strong quantitative skills in financial and/or economic modelling.

Proficiency in the use of the Microsoft Office Suite and ArcGIS.

Knowledge of the forest products industry including forest management, harvesting, product manufacturing and marketing is preferred. Superior strategic, analytical and creative thinker; intellectually curious.

Commitment to superior work product with capability to manage quality, accuracy and consistency.

Ability to be effective both as an independent contributor and as a team member; ability to effectively function in a team environment, and influence others not in a direct reporting relationship.

Ability to work with sensitive information and maintain confidentiality; further to work with integrity, trust and commitment while being effective in a dynamic, deadline driven environment.

Strong writing and verbal communication skills; confident public speaking style.

Exhibit high professional and ethical standards as well as business practices.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS/WORK ENVIRONMENT:

Normal office environment with moderate noise levels, occasional lifting of up to 25 lbs., regular walking, sitting, bending, twisting, standing and reaching.

Ability to travel as required (potential travel range: 4-6 weeks annually).

Ability to perform consistent work on a PC.

Ability to work non-standard work hours, including periodic early mornings, evenings and weekends as needed to meet the essential responsibilities of the job.

This position is a Physical and Mental Requirement Classification 1.

