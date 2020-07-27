Expert Consultant, Land-Based Carbon Credits, Ceres – Tender

Ceres is seeking an expert consultant to conduct research on land-based carbon credits, with an emphasis on forest carbon projects.

Overview

Project Title: Natural climate solutions and corporate GHG emission reduction targets

Start Date: August 1​st​, 2020

Duration: 3 Months

Request for Applicants: Open tender

Deadline for submissions: July 25, 2020

Contact information: Meryl Richards, Director, Food & Forests (mrichards@ceres.org)

Background

A growing number of companies are publicly announcing carbon neutrality (net zero emissions) goals. However, given the carbon-intensive nature of many of these companies, they will need to rely on purchases of carbon credits or direct funding of mitigation projects to achieve their goals.

In light of these commitments, companies – including some of the largest multi-nationals – are increasingly taking voluntary action to offset their GHG emissions through reforestation, improved forest management, and other natural climate solutions. While this uptick in carbon market activity provides welcome financial support for natural climate solutions, stakeholders have expressed three concerns about such projects:

Lack of credit integrity to ensure that carbon removals do in fact occur;

Over-reliance on carbon credits in their corporate climate strategies instead of absolute reductions in emissions; and

Unintended adverse social and environmental consequences from poorly executed projects.

Ceres is seeking an expert consultant to conduct research to help develop Ceres’ strategy and education materials on natural climate solutions, with an emphasis on forest carbon credits. The results of this work will provide guidance on natural climate solutions to institutional investors such that their engagements with portfolio companies are informed by in-depth research, benchmarking, and expert advice to ensure carbon credit integrity and carbon management strategy.

Roles and responsibilities of the consultant

Specifically, the consultant will:

Review the current landscape of work on natural climate solutions and describe how land-based (especially forest) carbon projects fit into this landscape.

Collect information (from literature and interviews) on current company-supported land-based carbon projects, including: standards used to ensure integrity of emission reductions or carbon sequestration; verification mechanisms; role of carbon credits/offsets in corporate climate strategies and targets; and strategies to avoid adverse social, economic and environmental consequences.

Assess and summarize current best-practice guidelines for land-based (especially forest-based) carbon projects.

Deliverables

Report that describes the landscape of current work by NGOs, companies and investors on natural climate solutions and situates company-supported forest carbon projects within this landscape.

Report that (1) assesses current land-based carbon projects that are either directly funded by companies or sell credits to voluntary markets and (2) reviews current best practice guidelines for such projects.

Duration

The consultancy will run from Aug 1 to Nov 1. Possibility for extension dependent on funding. Payment will be deliverable-based.

Desired qualifications

5 years of relevant work experience in sustainability field, with a focus on deforestation,agriculture or climate change

Graduate degree in environmental studies, environmental science, sustainability, or natural resources, preferred

Familiarity with voluntary carbon markets, natural climate solutions, and GHG emission reduction standards. Familiarity with REDD+ and jurisdictional-scale approaches to carbon crediting, preferred.

Familiarity with institutional investors and finance in a North American context, preferred

Excellent writing skills. Ability to translate technical material into information that can be used effectively by financial decision-makers.

Strong project management skills. Demonstrated ability to oversee complex projects to timely and successful completion.

Effective facilitation skills with the ability to bring divergent ideas to a productive conclusion

Sound judgment, experience working with diverse constituencies, excellent interpersonal skills, strong initiative and motivation

Proficient with word-processing, spreadsheet, presentation, database, and e-mail computer applications

To be considered

To be considered for this consulting position, please send a resume, cover letter, cost estimate and 2 writing samples/examples of previous work to Meryl Richards at mrichards@ceres.org. Applications will be evaluated based on the qualifications outlined above.

About Ceres

Ceres is a non-profit organization advocating for sustainability leadership. We mobilize a powerful network of investors, companies and public interest groups to accelerate and expand the adoption of sustainable business practices and solutions to build a healthy global economy.

Ceres works on a variety of sustainability issues from an investor, corporate and policy perspective. We organize our work into four major areas: Sustainable Business Strategies, Sustainable Capital Markets, Climate & Clean Energy, and Water.

With our investor and company members, Ceres is driving large-scale changes in the way food is produced and sourced. We are working with the world’s largest institutional investors to help them better understand how these pressures present risks and opportunities for the food sector. See our investor guide on agricultural supply chain risks: Engage the Chain​.

We work with members of the ​Ceres Investor Network​​to increase the transparency of these risks from the food sector and improve corporate strategies on key sustainability challenges. We also work directly with food companies in the ​Ceres Company Network ​to set new goals that will reduce negative impacts and improve company performance on sustainability challenges from water scarcity and pollution to deforestation and forced labor.

Ceres has continued to help lead global efforts to educate and activate investors toward moving companies to source deforestation free soft commodities – such as soybeans, beef, palm oil,and now, cocoa. The organization works with partners to develop materials designed to educate investors on relevant commodity supply chains, highlight best practices for implementation of zero-deforestation commitments, outline company specific deforestation risk and mitigation analysis and engage with standardizing bodies.