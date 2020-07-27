EMEA > Offset firm EcoAct bought by IT specialist Atos

Offset firm EcoAct bought by IT specialist Atos

Published 15:17 on July 27, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:12 on July 27, 2020

Offset developer and consultancy EcoAct is being acquired by digital services firm Atos, the French firms said on Monday, in a move intended to bolster their corporate decarbonisation offerings.

