Senior Consultant, Sustainability Practice, Burson Cohn & Wolfe – Brussels

Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW) Brussels, a leading and award-winning integrated public affairs and communications consultancy, is hiring a Senior Consultant to join our Sustainability Practice. We are looking for an individual with a passion for EU Public Affairs and the European Green Deal, who has a good network in Brussels, can build rapport and counsel clients, and translate client needs into actionable campaign strategies.

At BCW Brussels, you will find a collegiate and collaborative environment focused on opportunity and a growth mindset. Our teams are diverse and talented and deliver innovative solutions to our celebrated client roster. We offer depth and breadth of communications capabilities and industry expertise, matched by cutting-edge tools. Our counsel and campaigns combine deep policy knowledge with innovative digital and social elements, and we make the most of BCW’s global network to create global impact and move people.

Requirements

Key responsibilities

Provide strategic advice on the European Green Deal to a wide range of clients including multinational blue-chip companies, international organisations and EU institutions;

Act as a day-to-day point of contact for clients;

Direct and support client advocacy;

Develop and implement integrated public affairs campaigns on EU policy issues in Brussels and across EU member states;

Manage overall quality and delivery of work on multiple accounts in a dynamic, fast-paced environment;

Oversee client budgets, business strategy and optimise client profitability;

Play an important role in leading and/or supporting new business opportunities; and

Manage, develop, inspire, and motivate team members.

Competencies & Skills

5-8 years relevant experience in EU public affairs, notably in a consultancy, industry or in a trade association;

Government experience, notably within the EU Institutions is an advantage;

Knowledge and keen interest in EU sustainability policy and decision-making processes, with a focus on the European Green Deal, notably chemicals and ideally one of the following policy topics: circular economy, energy, climate;

Knowledge of EU and international chemicals policy, notably classification and labelling, REACH (Restrictions and Authorisations), UN Conventions;

A strong network of contacts with EU policymakers, the media and with the business community on sustainability issues;

A Master’s Degree in a relevant field, such as EU or international politics, law, environmental policy, sustainability etc.;

Experience in people management;

Experience in client and budget management;

Strong team spirit, with a hands-on and solution-driven growth mindset;

Strong research and analytical skills;

Critical thinking with a desire to learn in a fast-paced and international environment;

Familiarity with digital and social campaigns is an advantage; and

Excellent spoken and written English – other languages are a plus.

How to apply

Find more information on the posting and the application form.

Benefits

BCW is one of the world’s largest full-service global communications agencies. Founded by the merger of Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe, BCW delivers digitally and data-driven creative content and integrated communications programs grounded in earned media and scaled across all channels for clients in the B2B, consumer, corporate, crisis management, CSR, healthcare, public affairs and technology sectors. BCW is a part of WPP (NYSE: WPP), the world’s leader in communications services. For more information visit www.bcw-global.com.