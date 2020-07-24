WCI speculators cut holdings by largest amount since mid-May as compliance holds firm

Published 21:23 on July 24, 2020

Speculators reduced their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings by their largest amount since May, while compliance entities kept their positions mostly flat week-on-week despite rising prices, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.