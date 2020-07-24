California LCFS rulemaking kick-off postponed until at least fall -sources

California regulator ARB’s next rulemaking process for the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) will not occur until autumn at the earliest as the agency deals with furloughs, regulatory sources told Carbon Pulse.