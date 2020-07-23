California municipalities claim PG&E miscalculated electricity taxes by accounting for GHG credits

Seventeen northern California municipalities sued utility Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) this week for intentionally miscalculating city and county electricity taxes by accounting for freely allocated carbon allowances under the state’s ETS, according to court documents.