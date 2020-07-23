Policy Analyst, Climate Change Experts Group, OECD – Paris

The OECD is a global economic forum working with 37 member countries and more than 100 emerging and developing economies to make better policies for better lives. Our mission is to promote policies that will improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world. The Organisation provides a unique forum in which governments work together to share experiences on what drives economic, social and environmental change, seeking solutions to common problems.

The OECD Environment Directorate (ENV), in line with the strategic objectives of the Secretary‑General, provides relevant and timely information, analysis and advice to support governments in identifying and implementing the environmental policies needed to support a cleaner, more resource-efficient, low-carbon, resilient and green growth path. The Directorate currently comprises approximately 165 staff members working across a broad range of issues such as: green growth, climate change, biodiversity, water, eco-innovation, resource productivity and waste, environmental policy tools and evaluation, safety of chemicals, biotechnology and nanomaterials, sustainable finance and linkages between environment and tax, agriculture, energy, transport, development assistance, trade and investment policies. For more information, please refer to www.oecd.org/env.

The Division also provides significant input and support to international efforts on climate (the UNFCCC), biodiversity (the CBD), water (the triennial World Water Forum) as well as providing inputs to G20 and G7 priorities. The CBW Division along with the International Energy Agency (IEA) serve as the Secretariat to the Climate Change Expert Group (CCXG), which is a forum promoting dialogue and improved understanding of technical issues in the international climate change negotiations as well as on implementing ambitious national climate responses.

The CBW Division is looking for an experienced policy analyst to represent, develop analysis, and provide day-to-day management of the activities of the CCXG, and to work closely with colleagues in the IEA as well as those within the OECD Environment and other OECD Directorates, under the supervision of an A4 Senior Analyst/Team Leader. The role will require a deep and analytical understanding of the issues, institutions, country positions and processes within the UNFCCC negotiations and implementation of the Paris Agreement. The successful candidate will provide analysis, evaluation and assessment of international climate policy options in a wide range of climate policy areas and will need to present the work of the CCXG at internal and external events.

Main Responsibilities

Co-ordination and project management

Oversee projects or sub-projects effectively to meet deadlines, ensure high-quality deliverables, and manage multiple tasks.

Oversee and contribute to the organisation of seminars, conferences and workshops like the biannual international conferences, with broad participation of a wide number of speakers and stakeholders, focusing on key issues under discussion in the international climate negotiations, including mitigation, adaptation, capacity building, technology and climate finance.

Represent the OECD in relevant international and national fora and deliver presentations and papers in a clear fashion to both specialists and non-specialists.

Build and maintain a network of contacts with government officials, and analysts and experts in donor agencies, international organisations, research institutions, universities and NGOs.

Contribute to the fund-raising for CCXG, with an active role.

Ensure a staff management role at OECD and a co-ordination role with the partner team in the IEA.

Analysis and drafting

Monitor relevant developments within the UNFCCC process and national climate policy implementation; maintain close links with key actors in the range of countries and institutions involved; stay abreast of the range of country, institutional, academic and NGO thinking on key issues.

Identify key issues where the activities of the CCXG can add particular value to its members and the UNFCCC process, as well as facilitate the development and implementation of ambitious climate responses.

Produce or contribute to short, bespoke papers, reports and occasional longer analytical papers and reports on the topics above to support CCXG discussions well informed by peer-reviewed literature and relevant analysis and modelling work within the OECD and IEA.

Identify opportunities for developing tools and recommendations to assist countries and/or the international community with the design and implementation of climate change policies, as well as how progress towards such goals could be tracked, including through indicators.

Candidate’s profile

Academic background

An advanced university degree in economics, environmental economics, environmental sciences, environmental policy, climate policy, public policy or a related field.

Professional background

At least three years’ experience in conducting analysis of climate policy, preferably acquired in an international or national agency, or alternatively, in a research institute or organisation conducting relevant policy analysis.

In-depth knowledge and understanding of several aspects of the on-going international climate negotiations and a range of climate policy topics (e.g., mitigation and/or adaptation responses, carbon markets, transparency, climate finance).

Demonstrated ability to produce rigorous analysis of policies and practices, to identify their strengths and weaknesses and to propose workable improvements or alternatives.

Demonstrated experience with project organisation and project management in research and/or policy contexts and with the organisation of large meetings, workshops and conferences with a diverse range of participants.

Experience with staff and financial management, particularly with fund-raising activities.

Ability to work under pressure on multiple tasks, often to tight deadlines and with a minimum of supervision.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills including the ability to convey complex analysis simply and clearly and in a style and tone appropriately tailored to the audience and to make high quality and effective presentations.

Languages

Fluency in one of the two OECD official languages (English and French) and knowledge of the other, with a commitment to reach a good working level.

Knowledge of other languages would be an asset.

Core Competencies

For this role, the following competencies would be particularly important: an achievement focus, client focus, strategic networking, analytical and strategic thinking, and managing resources.

Please refer to the OECD Core Competencies and the level 3 indicators.

Contract Duration

13 months fixed term, with the possibility of renewal.

Depending on level of experience, monthly salary starts at either 6,130 EUR or 7,563 EUR, plus allowances based on eligibility, exempt of French income tax.

Selection Process

For retained candidates, written tests/video-recorded interviews are foreseen the week of 14 September and panel interviews are planned for 5 October.

Please note that the appointment may be made at a lower grade based on the qualifications and professional experience of the selected applicant.

The OECD is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes the applications of all qualified candidates [who are nationals of OECD member countries], irrespective of their racial or ethnic origin, opinions or beliefs, gender, sexual orientation, health or disabilities

The OECD promotes an optimal use of resources in order to improve its efficiency and effectiveness. Staff members are encouraged to actively contribute to this goal.

