Traineeship Climate Policy & Carbon Finance, Climate Focus – Amsterdam/Rotterdam

Climate Focus is looking for a trainee to support its team with projects for their international clients, ranging from developing carbon offsetting strategies, designing mitigation projects (mainly in the forestry sector) as well as climate policies related to carbon markets, climate finance and carbon pricing under the framework of the Paris Agreement.

The traineeship will start as soon as possible and run for a period of three months, with the possibility of extension for another thre months. It is based in their Amsterdam or Rotterdam office. Traineeship positions a remunerated based on prior experience.

As an integral part of the team, you will encounter the dynamic challenges of our work. Specific tasks foreseen include:

Research on climate policies linked to carbon markets, climate finance and carbon pricing;

Supporting the design and implementation of carbon offsetting strategies;

Supporting the design and implementation of mitigation projects in the forestry sector (including REDD+);

Supporting the drafting and editing of reports and briefings;

Contribution to the acquisition process by supporting the preparation of proposals;

Particular focus will be on Climate Focus projects in Latin America.

Your profile

We are looking for a team player that enjoys working in a client oriented, international field of business.

Successful candidates will have:

Obtained a Master’s degree related to environmental science, resource management or finance;

Proven skills (and fluency) in writing papers, articles or reports in the English language, Spanish reading and speaking skills are strongly desired;

Excellent research and science-based working skills, including proficiency in excel and experience with data analysis;

Demonstrated affinity with climate change mitigation, either through education or prior working experience;

Strong communication skills;

Permission to work in the Netherlands.

Application

If you are interested, please submit your CV and a cover letter in English by 7 August 2020.

APPLY HERE