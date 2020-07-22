NZ Market: NZUs extend record high again as supply remains unlocked

New Zealand carbon allowances rose to a fresh record high in Wednesday trade as sellers remain content to sit back and watch prices go higher, though some buyers are starting to find it difficult to follow, observers say.