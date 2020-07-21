RFS Market: RIN prices directionless in July on lack of drivers

US biofuel credits (RIN) values are stagnating in July as the market awaits clarity on next year’s proposed Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) volumes and compliance waiver requests.