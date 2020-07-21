Over 4 mln DEBs-eligible offsets awaiting ARB issuance, data shows

Published 17:39 on July 21, 2020 / Last updated at 00:24 on July 22, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Additional compliance offsets that would meet California regulator ARB’s definition of having direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs) are waiting for final approval, likely bolstering supply ahead of the WCI-linked carbon market’s post-2020 period, according to registry data.