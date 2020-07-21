NZ Market: NZUs rise to new record high amid constrained supply

Published 07:16 on July 21, 2020 / Last updated at 10:30 on July 21, 2020 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand carbon allowances hit a fresh all-time high on Tuesday, with prices being pushed up because potential sellers are holding on to their NZUs in the anticipation that prices will continue to rise.