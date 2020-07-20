Senior Manager, State Policy, Ceres – Boston/Remote

Organization

Ceres is a sustainability nonprofit organization leading the most influential investors and companies to build leadership and drive solutions throughout the economy. Through our powerful networks and advocacy, we tackle the world’s biggest sustainability challenges, including climate change, water scarcity and pollution, and human rights abuses.

For more information about Ceres, please visit our web site (www.ceres.org).

Description & Responsibilities

The Senior Manager, State Policy position focuses on state-level climate, clean energy and clean transportation policy in the Midwest. This position is designed for a highly motivated, self-starter with prior policy experience looking to be an advocate for strong and effective state climate, clean energy, and clean transportation policies. This is a full-time position and will report to the Director, State Policy. We are open to this person working in our Boston office or working remotely.

Specific duties include, but are not limited to the following:

Leadership role in identifying policy priorities in states, developing a plan for policy engagement, and executing plan with team members

Work with policy team to periodically refine strategy for state program work as it fits into team’s overall vision

Track key developments related to state policy

Continuously improve knowledge of state-level climate, energy, transportation policies

Develop and cultivate relationships with key state policymakers, external partners, and in-state allies (local non-profits, communications firms, lobbyists, etc.)

Supervise 1-2 state members supporting Midwest and East Coast state policy advocacy including project management oversight, training and evaluation duties.

Support in outreach and dissemination of Ceres’ work in the Midwest, including designing and implementing workshops, webinars/conference calls, newsletters and other multi-media communications to reach companies, investors, policy makers and donors.

Use earned media, advocacy days, national meetings, direct engagement with policymakers, and other strategies to impact state policy outcome

Prepare materials and prep participants for investor and business engagements with press, state lawmakers, and federal lawmakers

Recruit investors and businesses to engage in state level and federal policy advocacy opportunities

Support team in training new staff or providing professional development to team members.

Coordinate with other program teams (such as Investor Programs, Communications, Development, Electric Power or Operations) as needed to accomplish organizational objectives.

Participate in crafting fundraising proposals to support designated project or program work

Represent Ceres at conferences, seminars, press conferences and meetings as spokesperson for project or program work

Support organizing and logistical activities related to Ceres’ Annual Conference.

Support special projects of Policy Program, as necessary.

Qualifications

Seven years or more of direct experience working environment, energy, and/or transportation policy issues, particularly at the state level.

In-depth knowledge of climate, clean transportation, electric power, and/or understanding of corporate perspectives.

Knowledge of Midwest states environmental policy arena.

Self-starter focused on execution, with ability to manage multiple projects.

Ability to make strong connections between sustainability issues and articulate the impacts and implications for corporate and investor actions.

Demonstrated ability to bring an advocacy perspective to corporate dialogues will be viewed as beneficial.

Prior experience managing and training staff.

Demonstrated strong project management, business planning skills and attention to detail is required.

Effective presentation style as well as strong speaking and written communication skills for external and internal audiences.

Sound judgment, sensitivity to diverse constituencies, excellent interpersonal skills, proven ability to demonstrate initiative and motivation.

Successful record of organizing multiple projects, coordinating and facilitating dialogues with senior-level professionals and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to work as part of a team and take a collaborative approach, and to deliver independent projects.

Planning expertise and delivering projects on deadline and within time and resource budgets. Attention to detail is required.

Ability to bring a positive outlook and energetic commitment to working at Ceres on a daily basis.

Interest in being part of a diverse workforce and willingness to support Ceres’ Commitment to Inclusion and Equity.

Willingness to travel as needed to accomplish duties noted above.

Proficient with word-processing, spreadsheet, presentation, database, and e-mail computer applications.

How to Apply

We encourage all applicants to review our website to familiarize themselves with Ceres before applying: www.ceres.org. Applicants should submit a resume, cover letter, and a list of three references.

Ceres is an Equal Opportunity Employer and will not discriminate against any individual based on race, color, sex, national origin, age, religion, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, military or veteran status, disability, or any factors prohibited by applicable law.