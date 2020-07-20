Market Development Specialist, Environmental Sustainability, Microsoft – Redmond, Washington

As the environmental challenges facing the world grow, so too has Microsoft’s commitment to ensuring that the company’s activities are in-line with the best available science and the expectations of leading stakeholder communities. The CELA Environmental Sustainability (ES) team coordinates overall science-based, measurable, and scalable sustainability investments and outcomes across the company – engaging with business groups on the environmental impacts of business operations and positive environmental outcomes resulting from technology and policy development.

As part of our Sustainability Markets program, this position will design market-based solutions in carbon, water, waste, and ecosystems and will establish partnerships to support underfunded climate solutions. This position requires extensive cross-group coordination, strong financial acumen, a deep understanding of carbon markets and climate finance, excellent communication skills, and the ability to develop compelling data-driven insights and cross-industry initiatives.