Market Development Specialist, Environmental Sustainability, Microsoft – Redmond, Washington

As the environmental challenges facing the world grow, so too has Microsoft’s commitment to ensuring that the company’s activities are in-line with the best available science and the expectations of leading stakeholder communities. The CELA Environmental Sustainability (ES) team coordinates overall science-based, measurable, and scalable sustainability investments and outcomes across the company – engaging with business groups on the environmental impacts of business operations and positive environmental outcomes resulting from technology and policy development.
As part of our Sustainability Markets program, this position will design market-based solutions in carbon, water, waste, and ecosystems and will establish partnerships to support underfunded climate solutions. This position requires extensive cross-group coordination, strong financial acumen, a deep understanding of carbon markets and climate finance, excellent communication skills, and the ability to develop compelling data-driven insights and cross-industry initiatives.
Responsibilities
Market formation analysis:
- Identify gaps in market formation path from current state to widespread availability of target solutions to meet volume and price requirements across Microsoft’s sustainability priorities, leveraging external advisory studies
- Structure investment proposals for emerging technologies within cost and return profiles
- Model the supply-demand gaps in environmental solutions to identify the feedback effects of pricing, demand, and available funding in the adoption of select new technologies
Program roadmap design:
- Contribute to designing Microsoft’s long-term, holistic sourcing plan to meet corporate sustainability commitments, in support of Microsoft operational and strategic goals
- Position Microsoft as a leader in adopting and scaling market-based environmental solutions within its carbon, water, waste, and ecosystem programs
- Map technology adoption plans, with visibility into the cost curve advancement needed for competitive procurement
Partner engagement:
- Engage with partners to drive market formation for mainstream technology adoption
- Design strategies to address gaps where no market exists, where policy change is required, or where there are barriers to entry
- Shepherd partner companies through technology qualification process
Qualifications
- 5+ years of experience in economic analysis or investment strategy
- 3+ years of experience in sustainability, climate, or energy industry
- Bachelor’s degree in economics, finance, sustainability or equivalent experience
Preferred qualifications:
- Advanced degree preferred
- Excellent business acumen and entrepreneurial, self-directed spirit
- Growth mindset with problem solving skills
- Experience in working with investment managers, policymakers, and sustainability professionals
- Clear understanding of climate finance mechanisms and investment vehicles
- Ability to relocate to Puget Sound area is preferred. Remote candidates will be considered.
