Associate, Carbon Markets, 3Degrees – San Francisco

ABOUT YOU

You are a highly-motivated, mission-driven environmental professional, with a strong science background, that is eager to take action against climate change as part of a leading carbon markets team. Your technical acumen and inherent motivation to protect our environment makes you eager to become an expert in greenhouse gas accounting and carbon offsets.

This is a full-time, exempt role within the Carbon Markets division. This position is located in our San Francisco, CA headquarters (this team is currently working in a work-from-home environment, aligned with SIP guidance).

ABOUT THE ROLE

Our team manages the 3Degrees portfolio of projects from registration through reporting and verification of emission reductions. The Associate will apply their physical science background to duties that focus substantially on data synthesis, development and implementation of project monitoring plans, quantification of credit volume, and compilation of technical reports and documentary evidence to demonstrate project compliance with the program requirements. This work culminates in third-party verification, where your work will be audited by industry experts. The Associate will assist other team members in the review of new offset methodologies and business opportunities, as well as providing technical and marketing support to our commercial team about the projects you will become familiar with as well as various market research and analysis.

HOW WE DEFINE SUCCESS

In this role, you will work alongside other members of the Carbon Markets team to achieve their strategic goals. Success factors specific to this role include:

Within six months, master the basic concepts of carbon offsets and gain a thorough understanding of team operations including commercial aspects, which looks like the following: 1) managing 2-3 offset projects with some oversight and 2) conducting preliminary market research and analysis.

Within a year, you will be managing 4-6 offset projects with minimal oversight and are able to conduct research and market analysis with minimal oversight. You will have a strong understanding of the carbon offset programs and policies with a broad understanding of how to assess the viability and marketability of a new offset project.

WHAT WE SEEK FROM YOU

Intern-2 years’ work experience in a corporate environment

Individuals with an engineering or physical sciences based degree, and/or equivalent combination of professional experience and education would be well suited for this role.

Extremely high attention to detail

Proven excellence with Excel and large datasets

Curiosity to improve data organization and data analysis methods

Ability to create communicative charts

Ability to produce impeccably written deliverables

Familiarity with greenhouse gases and emissions inventories

Independent problem-solving ability combined with a talent for gathering information about a subject or process using web and telephone research.

WHAT WE OFFER

When you work for us, there’s plenty in it for you:

Medical, dental, and vision benefits, flexPTO, 401(k) with company matching program, health & wellness reimbursement program, opportunities for learning and development and mass transit expense reimbursement program.

A mission-driven B Corp that is committed to a triple bottom line ethic and fostering work-life balance and professional development for its staff.

ABOUT US

3Degrees exists for one simple reason – to make it possible for businesses and their customers to take urgent action on climate change. As a certified B Corporation, we provide renewable energy and emission reduction solutions to global Fortune 500 companies, utilities and other organizations around the globe that want to join the fight against climate change, and we can’t do it without you. Join us! Headquartered in San Francisco, 3Degrees serves clients around the world like PacificPower, NW Natural, Netflix, Unilever, Lyft, Ahold Delhaize, Mastercard, and Etsy.

OUR COMMITMENT TO DIVERSITY, INCLUSION AND EQUITY

3Degrees is an equal opportunity employer. We promote, value, and thrive with a diverse and inclusive team. Different perspectives contribute to better solutions and this makes us stronger every day. We are proud to welcome people of all race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sex, marital status, ancestry, physical or mental disability, veteran status, sexual orientation or any other category protected by law.

Apply here