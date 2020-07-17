LCFS Market: California prices slide further on sell-side pressure

Published 15:32 on July 17, 2020 / Last updated at 19:21 on July 17, 2020

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits extended their recent losses this week as a large seller looked to offload credits and Governor Gavin Newsom (D) re-imposed several coronavirus restrictions due to surging case totals.