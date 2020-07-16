Colorado LCFS feasibility study expected by end of the month

A Colorado government agency will likely finalise by the end of the month a study assessing how a transportation sector low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) could help the state meet its enhanced GHG reduction targets, an official said Thursday.