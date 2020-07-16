Americas > NA Markets: RGGI rises to 14-month high as WCI allowances plod along

Published 22:32 on July 16, 2020  /  Last updated at 23:48 on July 16, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

RGGI allowance (RGA) prices surged to a 14-month high on the benchmark contract this week with increased compliance buying on the secondary market, while California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) ticked up despite new COVID-19 restrictions taking effect across the state.

