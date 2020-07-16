Director of Portfolio Management, Carbon Offsetting, Climate17 – London

Our client is an international prestigious profit for purpose environmental and social impact company known worldwide for their role in helping organisations offset residual carbon emissions. A rare opportunity has arisen for an outstanding individual to head our client’s Portfolio Team.

The successful Director of Portfolio Management will play a central role in further developing the carbon offsetting market, making a difference and delivering the value across the whole value chain to the clients in the UK and abroad. The right person will also manage and oversee the growth of the portfolio team. It’s also an opportunity to work at a board level, closely with other directors and investors and be a cornerstone of the company’s expansion.

Context

Our client is a leader in the global climate change sector. They work with major public and private sector clients to fund sustainable development projects that reduce carbon emissions at scale, measurably increase quality of life and deliver towards the UN Global Goals.

The Role

The successful Director of Portfolio Management will manage and further grow our client’s extensive network of project partners and suppliers to fulfil these portfolio elements via the purchase of carbon credits.

The team plays a pivotal role in the organisation, sitting between the carbon supply market of projects, the wholesale market and the clients.

This is a highly strategic, commercial and accountable executive role, covering structuring client portfolios and fulfilment.

Our client’s clients have a diverse and specific preferences for the carbon reducing projects in which they invest and support, typically requiring a portfolio of emission reduction credits from several projects. They require different structures to meet their needs from spot transactions to forward, multi-year and variable volume orders.

In order to ensure our client can always deliver against the required carbon, environmental and development outcomes of their clients’ programmes, the Portfolio team works hard to always have the right access to varied projects and programmes across the world.

This is a critical and growing area of the business: if you believe you have the right skills and are ready to deliver results and generate impacts, then we would be keen to hear from you.

Role Overview

Lead the creation of portfolios for prospects and existing clients

Deliver wholesale business and create and implement the wholesale strategy

Take full accountability to manage the supply of carbon project credits for the business

Lead the team to trade, transact and manage delivery of project and other environmental credits and solutions

Lead, direct and Manage the team

Key responsibilities

Be a senior leader within the business

Be part of shaping the growth and direction of this business

Manage and further grow the portfolio team to meet the company’s key portfolio objectives

Assess and develop the commercial approach in all aspects of the portfolio team’s activities

Accountable for the provision of client carbon portfolio propositions to the Client and Business Development teams

Deliver on the wholesale targets, generating and implementing the strategy

Implement and manage buy-side strategies to fulfil liabilities

Manage the supply of carbon and other market credits, building and maintaining productive relationships

Oversee all fulfilment of portfolio liabilities

Provide market information and intelligence to the wider teams, and represent our client at different forums when relevant

Lead the growth of the London office, with regular travel to other UK offices.

Essential requirements

Minimum 10 years of experience in a strategic position in the carbon offsetting market, managing operations, representing the company, growing the business and the team.

Experience managing end to end sales lifecycle from pre-sale proposals and structuring to contracts and delivery.

Highly commercial, able to optimise financial returns with ability to produce winning portfolios.

Track record of prioritising a high workload, with wide-ranging deliverables.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with capacity to work well in a team environment.

Highly numerate with good working excel skills.

An understanding of carbon markets and products and their role in tackling climate change.

Right to work in the UK is essential.

Skills

Business leadership skills

Strategic thinker

Expert negotiator

Proactive and accountable.

The ability to lead and drive forward contractual discussions.

Ability to generate and maintain excellent and productive relationships with wholesale clients, supply partners and internal teams.

Track record in generating new business opportunities, closing deals and meeting customer needs.

Location: London

Remuneration: Competitive six figure package

