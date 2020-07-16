Carbon and LCA Consultant, Climate17 – London

Our client is a leading sustainability business looking to add a Sustainability consultant to its expanding team. Our client provides commercially focused sustainability strategy, reporting, risk management, and performance services to some of the UK’s largest organisations.
This is an exciting opportunity to join an ambitious, entrepreneurial, and rapidly expanding sustainability consultancy, working with a diverse client base.
The successful candidate for the Senior Consultant role will be expected to provide Life Cycle Carbon modelling support to the SRE and Scope 3 products. The successful candidate will be a working to deliver excellence within projects and will play a key role in propelling growth in Strategy Reporting and Engagement Services.
Responsibilities
- Own technical outputs and ensure they are to the highest quality to meet the client Scope
- Ensure all technical work is rigorous
- Produce reports
- Emissions factor modelling for a variety of products and sectors
- Develop value chain analysis
- Develop Life Cycle Assessment database including understanding inputs and outputs, setting workflows
- Develop system boundaries for life cycle carbon projects
- Identify Life Cycle Assessment software requirements by best tool and sector
- PAS 2050 expertise and requirement
- Develop Life Cycle Assessments
About You
- At least 2 years’ experience in climate change work
- Between 3 and 5 years’ experience in LCA
- MSc encompassing LCA and environmental engineering (desirable)
- MSc or equivalent (required)
- Deep Scope 3 and LCA experience
- Proven experience within the Life Cycle Assessment platform (for instance SIMA pro, GABI, EcoChain or LCA tool)
- Have knowledge of Global LCA databases and buildings.
- Have a can-do attitude and a natural desire to develop and learn
£ DOE
