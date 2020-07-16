Carbon and LCA Consultant, Climate17 – London

Our client is a leading sustainability business looking to add a Sustainability consultant to its expanding team. Our client provides commercially focused sustainability strategy, reporting, risk management, and performance services to some of the UK’s largest organisations.

This is an exciting opportunity to join an ambitious, entrepreneurial, and rapidly expanding sustainability consultancy, working with a diverse client base.

The successful candidate for the Senior Consultant role will be expected to provide Life Cycle Carbon modelling support to the SRE and Scope 3 products. The successful candidate will be a working to deliver excellence within projects and will play a key role in propelling growth in Strategy Reporting and Engagement Services.

Responsibilities

Own technical outputs and ensure they are to the highest quality to meet the client Scope

Ensure all technical work is rigorous

Produce reports

Emissions factor modelling for a variety of products and sectors

Develop value chain analysis

Develop Life Cycle Assessment database including understanding inputs and outputs, setting workflows

Develop system boundaries for life cycle carbon projects

Identify Life Cycle Assessment software requirements by best tool and sector

PAS 2050 expertise and requirement

Develop Life Cycle Assessments

About You

At least 2 years’ experience in climate change work

Between 3 and 5 years’ experience in LCA

MSc encompassing LCA and environmental engineering (desirable)

MSc or equivalent (required)

Deep Scope 3 and LCA experience

Proven experience within the Life Cycle Assessment platform (for instance SIMA pro, GABI, EcoChain or LCA tool)

Have knowledge of Global LCA databases and buildings.

Have a can-do attitude and a natural desire to develop and learn

£ DOE

About us

Climate17 are recruitment specialists across Clean Energy & Environmental markets. Our extensive experience, expert market knowledge and passion for what we do stand us apart.

For full disclosure, please contact David Ward at dward@climate17.com / +44 7761800201, or send us your CV.