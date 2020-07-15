Head of Climate Advocacy, Open Society Foundations – Brussels

Deadline: 08/11/2020

Do you want to help make the world a better place with your experience of climate justice advocacy at EU level? We’re seeking a Head of Climate Advocacy based in Brussels to lead the advocacy of The Open Society European Policy Institute (OSEPI) in promoting climate justice objectives in the EU. This is a new dimension of the Open Society Foundations’ work in Brussels and will involve developing advocacy to promote an effective, just and inclusive transition to a zero-carbon economy. That will include influencing climate action to ensure a fair transition, broadening and deepening public participation in climate policy-making, ensuring greater accountability in climate finance, promoting progressive fiscal and investment that serves climate objectives, and threading climate and environmental objectives through the EU’s external policies.

The Open Society Foundations works to build vibrant and inclusive democracies whose governments are accountable and open to the participation of all people. We are active in more than 120 countries, making us the world’s largest private funder of independent groups working for justice, democratic governance, and human rights.

The Open Society European Policy Institute is the EU policy and advocacy branch of the Open Society Foundations network, based in Brussels. OSEPI works to influence and inform decision-making on EU laws, policy, funding and external action to maintain and promote open societies in Europe and beyond.

As Head of Climate Advocacy with OSEPI you will:

Conceive, execute and revise complex and long-term advocacy strategies to achieve OSF’s goals for EU climate policy.

Represent OSEPI to key stakeholders in the EU institutions and member-state governments, including in public events and policy debates, operating at a high political level.

Provide a high level of analysis of climate and environmental policy developments, published in influential media as well as for internal purposes.

Build and maintain broad coalitions for influencing policy, including advocacy support to OSEPI partners in the OSF network and partners in the field.

Supervise team members to ensure a high level of team performance in advocacy and further the professional development of individuals.

Contribute substantially to OSEPI-wide and OSF-wide strategies, creating associated budgets and work-plans, as well as to strategic thinking on climate.

What we are looking for:

More than 10 years of relevant experience with a proven track record of successfully designing and implementing advocacy strategies.

Excellent reputation in policy circles for expertise and impact in shaping policy, demonstrable experience in influencing government and EU/international institutions.

At least 5 years of people management experience; well-honed leadership skills.

Excellent knowledge of the European Union and networks therein, including institutions, actors, processes and policies; and of public policy and what influences it.

The successful candidate will be a strategic thinker with a strong track-record of successful advocacy and in-depth knowledge of how EU policies and legislation are shaped, as well as a broad understanding of the challenges posed by the climate transition for open societies.

Solid understanding of recent climate policy developments combined with excellent understanding of the interaction between climate action and other policies, including economic, financial, digital and EU external policies.

Solid understanding of the relevant media, including social media.

Willingness to work with a broad range of stakeholders inside and outside OSF (OSF programs in Brussels, London and Berlin, think tanks, researchers and civil society organizations); ability to build, maintain and lead effective advocacy coalitions.

Excellent written and spoken communication in English, including drafting and editing skills.

Willingness to undertake regular travel throughout Europe.

Desirable (but not required):

Fluency in other European languages.

Direct policy experience.

What we offer:

The opportunity to effect significant policy change in the public interest from a well established advocacy player in Brussels.Ample opportunities to learn and grow, from annual professional development allowances to onsite trainings and brown bag lunches with visiting experts.

Ample opportunities to learn and grow, from annual professional development allowances to onsite trainings and brown bag lunches with visiting experts.

Top-notch benefits and perks designed for your well-being and a healthy work-life balance. With some variability according to location, this includes generous time off, flexible work arrangements, employer-paid health insurance, generous retirement savings plan, progressive paid parental leave, reproductive and family planning support, sabbatical opportunities, and much more.

A commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace that enables everyone to bring their full self to work and make a positive impact on the world.

See what a day in the life of an Open Society colleague is like.

If this sounds like the position you have been looking for, please submit your cover letter (detailing examples of how your advocacy has led to change), CV and one piece of writing that has been published under your name that demonstrates your capacity for sharp analysis, your understanding of the EU political system, and/or your ability to make relevant policy recommendations. We look forward to learning more about you.

Competitive rates of pay apply.

We aim to build an inclusive workforce that is reflective of the populations we support, and actively seek applications from those who are marginalized and underrepresented. We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants and colleagues with disabilities.

APPLY HERE