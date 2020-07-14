Carbon Pulse adds another EU correspondent as Brussels becomes global climate action epicentre

Carbon Pulse has further expanded its roster of reporters, hiring a new Brussels-based correspondent to enhance the company’s news coverage and data analysis during a crucial period for both EU climate policy and the continent’s energy markets.

Arjun Patel takes up the role of EU Carbon and Energy Markets Correspondent, helping to bolster Carbon Pulse’s unrivalled news and intelligence as it forges ahead into a new phase of investment and product development.

Patel will help Carbon Pulse cover the EU ETS, European energy markets, as well as national and bloc-wide climate policy. He is also focussed on developing Carbon Pulse’s price assessment and data analysis offerings.

Patel worked for five years in the European Commission’s Directorate General for Energy, preparing speeches and then briefings under two Commissioners, notably during the 2013-14 Ukraine gas crisis and the Paris Agreement negotiations.

He then worked as the policy assistant to the Deputy Director General for Energy, where he handled a number of topics including offshore wind and cross-border grid development in the North Sea.

Patel went on to work as the Policy Lead for ENTSO-E, the European network of electricity grid operators, at a time when the organisation began implementing the EU’s updated electricity market design requirements.

Along with EU Climate and Energy Correspondent Anna Gumbau, the duo make up Carbon Pulse’s formidable new team of Brussels-based reporters, covering all things climate and carbon in EMEA.

They are reporting on how the EU and its member states plan to implement ‘greener’ strategies to rebuild their economies following the coronavirus pandemic – including measures to continue the shift away from fossil fuels.

The pair will help cover what is becoming the first year of a critical decade in the global fight against climate change, with the bloc preparing to implement its new Green Deal, strengthen its emissions reduction targets for 2030 and 2050, and install a carbon border tax.

The 27-nation EU is also looking at bringing shipping into its ETS and investing in a ‘Just Transition Fund’ to assist affected regions with decarbonising their economies, all while more and more states adopt coal phaseout strategies – and Carbon Pulse will be on the frontlines to bring subscribers all of the latest developments.

Patel brings Carbon Pulse’s full-time headcount up to eight people, with the company planning to hire two more staff in the next 12 months.

“The addition of Anna earlier this year and now Arjun to our Brussels team makes Carbon Pulse the unrivalled leader in both EU and global climate and environmental policy news,” said Matt Lithgow, North American Environmental Markets Correspondent and the company’s longest-tenured, non-founding editorial member.

news@carbon-pulse.com