Project Manager, NZ ETS, Environmental Protection Authority – Wellington

Job Description

Project Manager, Fixed Term to end-June 2021

Do you want to be part of an organisation that’s making history every day? At the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), we’re working to achieve the vision of an environment protected, enhancing our way of life and the economy.

In 2015 the government launched a review of the Emissions Trading Scheme. The ETS CCRA 2020 Update project has been established to implement the changes arising from that review into our systems, policies, and processes.

The purpose of Project Manager is to ensure the successful delivery of the ETS CCRA 2020 Update project to ensure successful initiation, execution and transition to Business as Usual (BAU). This includes ensuring the successful delivery of the required system, policy, and process changes as a result of the changes to the ETS legislation. This will be achieved by working closely with project delivery team, and the project governance group.

What we’re looking for

An experienced Project Manager to oversee delivery of the ETS CCRA 2020 Update project.

The groundwork for planning, scope and budget approval of these projects has been done and this fixed-term contract presents an excellent opportunity to provide project management expertise to enable a motivated delivery team of in-house SMEs, working in coordination with a 3rd-party vendor, to successfully deliver this and achieve positive, ongoing organisational change.

The role will facilitate collaboration between the delivery teams, and across the EPA, to ensure project success through consistent and quality delivery using the EPA’s Investment Delivery Framework methodology.

Knowledge and experience required

We want to hear from you if you have:

5+ years Project Management experience including a minimum of 2 years as a Senior Project Manager, with demonstrable track record for successful delivery of technology projects.

Relevant and proven experience in successfully leading and managing delivery teams (within a state sector organisation would be a bonus).

Relevant project / programme management-related qualification such a PMI PMP, Prince2 etc (ideal) and/or a relevant tertiary qualification.

Proven experience in assessing, planning and initiating change management as part of the project delivery life-cycle.

Proven ability to maintain effective working relationships with various stakeholders combined with strong relationship management and communication skills.

Demonstrated budgeting skills.

Knowledge of various project methodologies such as waterfall, iterative and Agile.

Proven ability to make high quality decisions which are politically savvy and so benefit the organisation.

Demonstrated knowledge of machinery of government processes and systems (highly desirable).

Demonstrated experience in business case writing and management.

Proven ability to ensure smooth transition of project deliverables into sustainable BAU.

What we can offer you

This is a fixed term position focused on the delivery of projects during this financial year (to end-June 2021), initially as a fulltime role, and then likely moving to part time after January 2021 when the bulk of the system changes will have been delivered.

You will be based in our central city offices on Lambton Quay. You will be working in a role that offers variety and challenge, as you play a direct part in delivering initiatives that will help the EPA to better achieve its aim of enhancing the New Zealand economy and way of life.

The EPA values its employees, and takes pride in offering a great working environment, that supports work-life balance and benefits that include on-site weekly Maori language lessons and regular workshops to develop staff understanding and appreciation of Te Ao Māori, as well as frequent talks from fascinating external speakers.

The EPA also offers our staff extra leave on top of the standard legislative requirements.

Check out the careers section of our website for more information at epa.govt.nz

Additional Information

To view a copy of the position description, or to request additional information, click here.

Applying for the position

If you fit the above criteria, are available immediately or very soon, and want to be part of the EPA then we want to hear from you.

