Vice President, Markets, Emergent Forest Finance Accelerator – Multiple Locations

Company Description
Emergent operates in Barcelona, London, New York, and Washington D.C., and is looking for applicants able to work in any one of these locations.
Forests are crucial to all life on Earth. They capture and store carbon and are one of the most promising, large-scale, and cost-effective opportunities to combat climate change. Rainforests also sustain rainfalls, food supply, and life-supporting ecosystems. Protecting them is not just a moral imperative, it is essential for a stable, prosperous, and sustainable future for us all. As the COVID-19 crisis highlights, we live in a fragile and interconnected world where sustainability cannot be taken for granted.
With support from the government of Norway, and partnerships in place with the Environmental Defense Fund, the Rockefeller Foundation and the David & Lucile Packard Foundation, the Emergent Forest Finance Accelerator (“Emergent”) has been created to respond to this opportunity. Emergent will “prime the pump” for a high-integrity, high-volume REDD+ market by acting as an aggregator and intermediary to help overcome barriers for both buyers and sellers. On the demand side, Emergent will provide reliable access to jurisdictional REDD+ carbon credits for public and private buyers in both the regulatory and voluntary carbon markets. On the supply side, it will provide forest nations with a guaranteed source of demand for their REDD+ credits, by facilitating access to a range of high-volume buyers.
Job Description
Reporting to the Managing Director, Commercial (MDC), this Vice President (VP) position is a critical role. About 50% of the role will be focused on business development, in support of our primary objective of creating strong demand for TREES credits. The remainder will be split across a range of tasks and responsibilities, acting as a ‘utility player’ in Emergent’s dynamic startup environment. The role holder will have significant responsibility and influence as part of a small, high-performing team with the potential for a profound impact on climate change and our environment.
The VP is likely to have management responsibilities within the team as it grows.
Responsibilities
- Manage Emergent’s pipeline tracking and reporting capabilities.
- Support development and execution of a demand strategy and pipeline that will drive high volumes of credits through Emergent, including direct sales and development of channel partnerships.
- Take responsibility for management and development of specific buyer and seller relationships.
- Support in defining and developing transaction templates, working closely with Emergent’s legal support team.
- Manage structured negotiations and transaction documentation through to closing.
- Support definition and development of marketing materials, proposals, pitch documents, etc, including in partnership with external brand/comms agencies.
- Support the Executive Director in a broad range of areas, for example financial modelling, preparation of board materials, public speaking and liaison with external partner organisations.
- Build a profile as an ambassador for Emergent in the emerging REDD+ sector, and the climate sector more broadly.
- As a member of the leadership team, play a substantial role in the development and profile of Emergent as an organisation, including our strategy, development of our business model and plans, building our team and establishing and managing strategic partnerships.
- Take on management and junior staff development responsibilities at the team grows.
Qualifications
Requirements of the Role
- 5-7 years’ experience in a relevant client-facing environment (e.g., private equity, other financial services, corporate advisory).
- BA/BS and relevant graduate (MBA, MPA, etc) or master’s degree, or equivalent experience.
- Essential experience and attributes:
- Business development experience, specifically in managing a pipeline and supporting a sophisticated, bespoke sales process, ideally with corporate buyers.
- Advanced analytical and numerical competency.
- Passion for the mission of Emergent and the application of innovative financial structures to address global issues.
- Excellent interpersonal, presentation, and communication skills.
- Willingness and ability to work within a small team startup environment at both strategic and detailed levels to develop innovative solutions to a wide range of challenges.
- Ability to thrive in an entrepreneurial and often virtual team environment.
- Ability to deliver consistently high levels of accuracy, efficiency and follow-through.
- Ability to travel internationally.
- Preferred attributes:
- A track record in the carbon markets, ideally REDD+.
- Familiarity with some or all of the following: global financial markets, development funders, financial institutions and international climate policy, including UNFCCC.
Additional Information
Emergent provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, local or other applicable laws.
Please include your cover letter and resume as a single PDF document when applying.
Applicants must have work authorization in the US, UK, or Spain.