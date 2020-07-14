Managing Director, Commercial, Emergent Forest Finance Accelerator – Multiple Locations

Emergent operates in Barcelona, London, New York, and Washington D.C., and is looking for applicants able to work in any one of these locations.

Forests are crucial to all life on Earth. They capture and store carbon and are one of the most promising, large-scale, and cost-effective opportunities to combat climate change. Rainforests also sustain rainfalls, food supply, and life-supporting ecosystems. Protecting them is not just a moral imperative, it is essential for a stable, prosperous, and sustainable future for us all. As the COVID-19 crisis highlights, we live in a fragile and interconnected world where sustainability cannot be taken for granted.

With support from the government of Norway, and partnerships in place with the Environmental Defense Fund, the Rockefeller Foundation and the David & Lucile Packard Foundation, the Emergent Forest Finance Accelerator (“Emergent”) has been created to respond to this opportunity. Emergent will “prime the pump” for a high-integrity, high-volume REDD+ market by acting as an aggregator and intermediary to help overcome barriers for both buyers and sellers. On the demand side, Emergent will provide reliable access to jurisdictional REDD+ carbon credits for public and private buyers in both the regulatory and voluntary carbon markets. On the supply side, it will provide forest nations with a guaranteed source of demand for their REDD+ credits, by facilitating access to a range of high-volume buyers.