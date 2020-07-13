Job Postings > Carbon Pricing and Climate Policy Consultant, Climate Focus – Amsterdam/Rotterdam

Carbon Pricing and Climate Policy Consultant, Climate Focus – Amsterdam/Rotterdam

Published 23:20 on July 13, 2020  /  Last updated at 23:20 on July 13, 2020  /  Job Postings  /  No Comments

Position: Carbon Pricing and Climate Policy Consultant Duty Station: Amsterdam or Rotterdam, Netherlands Deadline for Application: 20 July 2020

Organization: Climate Focus
Position: Carbon Pricing and Climate Policy Consultant
Duty Station: Amsterdam or Rotterdam, Netherlands
Deadline for Application: 20 July 2020

Term: One year with possibility of a permanent contract thereafter
Experience Requirements:

  • Proven skills (and fluency) in writing papers, articles or reports in English and Spanish.
  • Master’s degree (or equivalent) in law, economics, public policy, development, communications, or related discipline.
  • Minimum two years’ experience working in climate change law, policy, or strategy. Candidates with more experience are also strongly encouraged to apply.
  • Excellent research and science-based working skills.
  • Prior experience working in carbon pricing is strongly desired.
  • Prior experience in strategic communication is a plus.
  • Prior project management experience is a plus.
  • Permission to work in the Netherlands is preferred. In exceptional cases Climate Focus can sponsor work visas.
  • Team player with excellent interpersonal skills that enjoys working in a client-oriented, international field of business.

APPLY HERE

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software