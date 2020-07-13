Senior Sourcing Manager, Carbon Projects, South Pole – London/Amsterdam

South Pole is an energetic, global company offering comprehensive sustainability solutions and services. With offices spanning all six continents, we strive to create a sustainable society and economy that positively impacts our climate, ecosystems and developing communities. With our solutions we inspire and enable our customers to create value from sustainability-related activities.

Our Project Sourcing team works hand in hand with project owners and developers, active in the carbon markets and renewable energy space, to identify, negotiate and contract new emission reduction projects. By acquiring new projects within our portfolio, we ensure that South Pole always has the right mix of carbon credits available to meet the demands of our clients. If you’re an ambitious and dynamic sustainability professional with a strong passion to make a real difference in the fight against climate change, this position may be right for you!

Job summary:

In this role within the Portfolio Management unit, you will be responsible for structuring, negotiating and building new partnerships to develop emission reduction projects. You will develop business with local implementation partners globally with a focus on Europe. This position requires commercial acumen, transnational capability and a technical understanding of nature based solutions. Furthermore, you will work closely with the project implementation team to assess project opportunities and their viability.

Main tasks & responsibilities:

Originate and structure new emission reduction projects eligible under voluntary and compliance carbon schemes

Grow the network of project developers, implementation partners and grass route NGOs

Create a strategic and compelling carbon project portfolios for meeting the demand of our broad set of corporate and public sector clients

Collaborate with Key Account Managers to understand the clients’ needs for certificates and provide market-related feedback

Analyse client needs, gather market intelligence and identify industry trends

Represent South Pole in different forums on carbon markets in order to generate business

Requirements:

Essential –

A University degree in Economics or Business Administration, ideally with evidence of a focus on environmental or sustainability issues

5-7 years of commercial experience working in carbon markets preferably in origination

Knowledge of and experience in carbon products and markets, preferably including: Project-based carbon standards, technologies and project development processes Global carbon reporting standards (e.g. CDP, GHG Protocol)

Strong track record in generating new business opportunities, closing deals and meeting customer needs

Proven ability to build and maintain strong relationships with suppliers, clients and team members

Excellent written and oral command of English

Desirable –

Legal and contract management skills are a plus

Entrepreneurial and proactive mindset, willingness to take initiative

Fluency in German, French and/or Spanish are advantageous

What we offer:

At South Pole, we care about our employees as much as we care about the planet. South Pole is not just an employer, we are a Team. South Pole does not just offer people a job, we offer you a career. By joining our team, you will find strong purpose and deep meaning in everything you do. You will have the chance to make a real difference for our clients and for the planet, working alongside a passionate team of like-minded colleagues, while building your knowledge/skills and developing your career in a fun, dynamic, international and fast-growing organisation.

We’re a planet of 7.5 billion unique and different people. We all have a contribution to make and South Pole is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, national origin, marital status or disability. Our recruitment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit and business need.

