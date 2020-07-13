Senior Consultant, Climate Policy and Carbon Pricing, South Pole – London/Amsterdam/Berlin

South Pole is an energetic, global company offering comprehensive sustainability solutions and services. With offices spanning all six continents, we strive to create a sustainable society and economy that positively impacts our climate, ecosystems and developing communities. With our solutions we inspire and enable our customers to create value from sustainability-related activities.

Job summary:

As part of the Climate Policy and Carbon Pricing practice within the Consultancy & Services team, you will focus on the successful and efficient implementation of our projects for international clients in the sustainability field and will be responsible for the development of proposals in business development activities for South Pole. You should have a strong technical background on sustainability topics, climate policy and carbon markets (compliance and voluntary), including international climate change negotiations (UNFCCC, Paris Agreement and Article 6, Nationally Determined Contributions) and carbon offset procurement strategies.

Main tasks & responsibilities:

Planning, coordination and management of consultancy mandates for public sector clients related to climate policy and carbon markets topics

Networking and relationship management with clients and strategic partners, including the acquisition of new clients and the development of new strategic partnerships

Contributions to marketing and communication activities related to South Pole’s offering in the public sector, including public speaking engagements and thought leadership publications related to international climate policy and carbon markets

Delivering high-quality proposals, consultancy reports and other deliverables (e.g. presentations, blogs, workshop materials). As a senior expert, provide supervision, guidance and technical leadership in consulting mandates.

Design project work plans, schedules, budgets and delivery of financial and technical status reports

Liaise with partners and clients on specific consultancy mandates

Liaise with other South Pole practices to contribute in topic-related assignments

Support business development activities in the region

Requirements:

University degree in International Affairs, Environmental Policy, or related field, ideally at Master’s level

At least 7-10 years’ work experience and a proven track record in consultancy work, with a focus on climate change and international carbon markets. Ideally, experience working for mandates under international institutions and multilateral development banks.

A proven networker and public speaker

Experience working in and managing small teams, ideally within an international and multicultural context

Proven track record working in consulting mandates related to nature-based solutions, carbon markets, climate policy, and/or climate finance

Demonstrable interest in working on climate change mitigation projects, programmes or instruments across sectors and technologies

Passion for environmental issues and a good understanding of the international climate policy landscape (Paris Agreement and Article 6)

A good sense for identifying the potential of a story, and for finding the right angle to tell it

National, or holder of a valid work permit in the host country

Fluent English both oral and written

