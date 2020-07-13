Principal Analyst, Climate Change Commission – Wellington (preferred)

We have an exciting opportunity for a highly skilled and passionate Principal Analyst to join us and create positive change for Aotearoa and the world.

Be part of a supportive, enthusiastic and high performing team.

Demonstrate your sharp mind, and ability to provide high-quality written and oral advice.

Fixed-term or secondment opportunity until 31 July 2021.

About us

The Climate Change Commission (the Commission) is an Independent Crown Entity (ICE) established under the Climate Change Response Act 2002.

Our purpose is to provide independent, expert advice to the New Zealand Government on both mitigating and adapting to the effects of climate change, and to monitor and review the Government’s progress towards its emissions reduction and adaptation goals. The Commission plays a key role in New Zealand’s framework for developing and implementing clear and stable climate change policies.

The Role

In this role you will be expected to lead analysis and engagement related to emissions budgets and policies to reduce emissions within the industrial and energy sectors in Aotearoa. This will involve navigating complex issues, as well as developing new frameworks and approaches. You will be required to consider and balance the trade-offs within and across sectors, understanding mitigation action in the context of costs, benefits and impacts. You will be responsible for creating and supporting the use of evidence in analysis and providing guidance on delivery of the Commission’s objectives.

About you

• Excellent critical thinking and analytical skills along with significant breadth and depth of policy experience

• Strong writing skills, past experience of report writing a positive though not required

• Excellent organisational skills and comfortable working at pace as well as an ability to navigate through ambiguity and to adapt to a changing environment

• Able to communicate complex issues and concepts clearly, succinctly and with influence

• Superior relationship management skills and experience working collaboratively with others

• Experience of guiding and delivering high profile pieces of work, including working through and alongside others

• Background in a subject area relevant to the work of the team – energy and industrial emissions mitigation and transformation

• You must be currently residing in NZ and able to live and work in NZ

To apply, or to request a copy of the position description, please contact recruitment@climatecommission.govt.nz

The application period closes at 11pm Sunday, 9 August 2020. Please note interviews may commence with suitable candidates prior to the closing date.