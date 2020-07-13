Forward Markets Trader, Contact Energy – Wellington

More than half a million Kiwis right now count on us to keep the lights burning, the hot water running and the BBQ fired up. It’s an important job and right now we need highly skilled traders to help us put energy where it matters. We are deeply committed to ensuring that we leave mother earth in a better state than we picked it up. To help us achieve this, we strive to deliver market leading performance in the trading of energy.

Pushing for smarter energy

The Forward Markets Trader is responsible for the development and execution of trading strategies with regard to electricity derivatives and carbon that ultimately help to drive Contact’s overall portfolio strategy and manage risk. To make this happen you’ll work with key stakeholders both internally and externally like other electricity market participants, large commercial and industrial customers, trading exchanges, brokers and financial institutions.

When we talk about EXPERIENCE, we mean;

An in-depth experience of knowing how to act both reactively and proactively, obviously this will come from practical ‘know-how’ in this space. At Contact, we pride ourselves on being everything collaborative, you’ll do well if you have this mind-set smothered with ‘teamness’. Here are some other key dynamics to this position (not exclusive to);

• Development and execution of trading strategies for electricity futures, financial transmission rights (FTRs) and carbon emission units.

• Pricing and negotiation of over-the-counter electricity derivative contracts (including contracts for difference (CFDs) and options).

You’ll love working here

If you have strong NZ energy industry knowledge and/or experience in trading financial products, coupled with the ability to make informative decisions and negotiate solutions in pressured situations, you’ll eat it up for breakie! Basically, you’ll be a pro at implementing trading strategies that will either minimise risk, or make the most of the opportunities that you can identify in a market.

We want you, do you want us?

The answer is Yes, yes you do. Then apply now my friend and come on in. Hit the apply now button. If you would like to know more, then email us on talent.acquisition@contactenergy.co.nz. If you have a background in financial reporting, financial risk analysis could be helpful