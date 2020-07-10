Speculators, compliance entities keep California carbon holdings steady amid price climb

Published 21:36 on July 10, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US

WCI compliance entities and speculators made minimal changes to their net long California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings during the past week despite prices rising on the secondary market, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data released Friday.