Norway pays Indonesia for cutting 11.2 MtCO2e under forestry deal

Published 12:59 on July 10, 2020 / Last updated at 12:59 on July 10, 2020 / Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Other APAC, REDD / No Comments

Norway has paid Indonesia for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 11.2 MtCO2e, the first payment under a 10-year-old bilateral forestry deal after a smaller transfer flagged last year never materialised.