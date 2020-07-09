Rio Tinto’s aluminium shutdown plan halts NZ carbon price bull run

Published 07:05 on July 9, 2020 / Last updated at 09:15 on July 9, 2020 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

Rio Tinto is preparing to shut down New Zealand’s only aluminium smelter next year amid high energy costs and a poor industry outlook, it said on Thursday, a move that paused the rapid rise in NZ carbon prices as traders digested the prospect of the nation’s biggest electricity consumer closing.