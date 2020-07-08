California’s ARB discovered non-compliance issues at Wisconsin offset project in early 2020 -documents

Published 18:55 on July 8, 2020 / Last updated at 21:02 on July 8, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California regulator ARB sought confirmation earlier this year from Wisconsin officials about whether compliance issues at a dairy farm were waste related, leading the agency to launch an offset investigation in June, according to emails obtained by Carbon Pulse.