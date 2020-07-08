California will tag DEBs-eligible offsets at Wednesday’s issuance, CITSS later this month

California regulator ARB will classify offsets projects that automatically qualify as providing direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs) at Wednesday’s issuance and will tag credits in the WCI Compliance Instrument Tracking Service System (CITSS) later this month, officials confirmed.