ANALYSIS: Canadian Clean Fuel Standard seen withstanding carbon intensity target changes, delays

Published 17:02 on July 8, 2020 / Last updated at 17:02 on July 8, 2020 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

Recent alterations to the emission reduction goals and publication schedule of the Canadian Clean Fuel Standard (CFS) will not threaten its environmental performance, but numerous programme design elements warrant further attention and analysis before the policy’s 2022 launch, stakeholders and researchers told Carbon Pulse.