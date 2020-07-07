California releases DEBS application for out-of-state offset projects

Published 18:20 on July 7, 2020 / Last updated at 23:36 on July 7, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California regulator ARB published an application this week for out-of-state offset projects to qualify as providing direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs), aiming to help the agency make a final determination on the post-2020 designation.