Value Chain Certification Officer, SustainCERT – US Remote

About the Position

Founded in 2018, SustainCERT offers simple, tech-driven solutions for verifying impacts in climate protection, supply chains, and investment products. We are the official certification body for Gold Standard for the Global Goals, the most credible and robust standard for measuring, reporting and verifying climate and development impacts. In collaboration with Gold Standard Foundation, SustainCERT launched the Value Chain Certification solution late 2018 which has now become the benchmark framework for intervention level Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Scope 3 accounting in corporate agriculture value chains.

Reporting to the Value Chain Certification Manager, the Value Chain Certification Officer will serve as in-house technical expertise for the auditing of pilot activities conducted in the context of value chain sustainability reporting, with a particular focus on land-use related activities including soil carbon enhancement.

Given the innovative nature of the work, the Value Chain Certification Officer will also support the ongoing standardization process aiming at establishing long term certification pathways and maximising value and impact to clients.

SustainCERT is based in Luxembourg, but this position will be remotely based in the United States.

Primary responsibilities and tasks

Review quantification approaches that account for GHGs emissions reductions or removals in projects, more specifically in the agricultural and forestry sectors.

Assist in planning, managing and delivering GHG (Scope 3) reporting related interventions.

Use common auditing techniques (observation, inquiry/surveys, analytical testing, measurement, cross checking etc) to gather evidence during an on-site visit in support of a final GHG audit opinion.

Assist with the preparation of validation and verification reports.

Assist with the standardization of the value chain certification product offering.

Contribute to the management of relationship with clients throughout the delivery process.

Qualifications

PhD or Master’s degree in environmental science or similar discipline.

1-3 years experience in auditing and/or academic work in agriculture & forestry and related impacts on climate, ideally including soil carbon modeling.

Sound knowledge of sustainability topics, and related services & markets.

Strong quantitative and qualitative analytical skills.

Experience in managing multiple projects at a time, and prioritizing in order to meet deadlines.

Experience managing corporate client relationships.

Works independently and on schedule.

Attention to detail and quality.

Curious and creative.

Self-organized.

Self-motivation and problem-solving skills.

Fluent in English (written and oral); working knowledge of French and/or Spanish a plus.

AVAILABILITY AND LOCATION

Job type: Full-time contract

Optimal start date: as soon as possible

Location: flexible, with a strong preference for a US-based position

Ability to travel about 20% of the time

Application Deadline

Please send a cover letter and resume to: recruitment@sustain-cert.com by August 6th. Candidates selected for a first round interview will be notified by email. Please note, resumes received without a cover letter will not be considered. Candidates may not be notified directly if not selected for a first round interview